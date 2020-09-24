Trump Says He’ll Concede If SCOTUS Rules For Biden After Election

President Donald Trump will respect the result of the November Election if the Supreme Court rules in favor of Joe Biden, he told Fox News on Thursday.

Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump to clarify his Wednesday refusal to confirm he would allow a peaceful transfer of power. Kilmeade paraphrased comments from Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggesting he would accept the election if the Supreme Court rules that Biden won, going on to ask whether Trump agreed.

“Oh, that I would agree with but I think we have a long way before we get there. These ballots are a horror show. They found six ballots in an office yesterday in a garbage can,” he responded.

White House Press Secretary also addressed Trump’s earlier comments during a Thursday press briefing, saying Trump would accept the results of a “free and fair election.” She also highlighted Trump’s longstanding complaints against universal mail-in voting, which he has argued will lead to fraud. (RELATED: Trump Met With Loud Boos At Supreme Court While Paying Respects To Ruth Bader Ginsburg)

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says at press briefing. pic.twitter.com/Zfpv1Ff6tO — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 24, 2020

McEnany’s statement echoes Vice President Joe Biden’s response when he was asked about accepting the election results last week.

“Sure, the full results. Count every vote,” Biden said in response to a question from CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Biden then went on to criticize Trump’s response.

“Look, I mean, can anybody – any of you are history majors out there think of any president early on who said I’m not sure I’m going to accept the results of the election? It depends? What’s happened to us? This is not who we are. This is not what America is. No president’s ever said anything like that,” he said.