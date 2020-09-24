Pelosi Accuses Trump Of ‘Trying To Have The Constitution Of The United States Swallow Clorox’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump of “trying to have the Constitution of the United States swallow Clorox.”

Pelosi, addressing Trump’s plan to “wait and see” rather than simply accept the election results, pivoted to reference his suggestion that doctors find an injectable process to “disinfect” the blood and eradicate coronavirus. (RELATED: Pelosi Fires Back At Trump: ‘Ice Cream In the Freezer’ Is Better Than ‘Lysol In Somebody’s Lungs’)

Pelosi began by saying that Trump represented a “unique threat” to American democracy, asking how Republicans would explain to their children what he was doing. “We have a president of the United States who wants to discredit people’s vote,” she said in reference to Trump’s refusal to “commit” to a peaceful transfer of power following the election.

“We’re gonna have to see what happens,” he said.

President Trump is asked if he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election “We’re gonna have to see what happens,” he says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/dMFrX5JIVP — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 23, 2020

“I don’t know why the press doesn’t make more of this, to be very honest with you,” Pelosi continued. “If he says to people, ‘Swallow Clorox,’ we hear about it for the rest of our lives, but he’s trying to have the Constitution of the United States swallow Clorox — I appreciate these questions that all of you have this morning I guess provoked by the arrogance and the disregard for the Constitution of the president’s statement last night.”

President Trump’s actual statement regarding the possibility of using a disinfectant to treat coronavirus came from an April 24 Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump asked at the time. “As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Jokes About Trying ‘This Lysol Thing’ On Stephen Miller And Jared Kushner)

Trump also asked whether there might be a way to treat the virus by passing ultraviolet light “through the skin,” ostensibly in the same way that phototherapy can be used to treat premature babies with jaundice.