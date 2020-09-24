Politics

Trump Met With Loud Boos At Supreme Court While Paying Respects To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump. (Screenshot/Twitter/ZachJourno)
Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump was met with loud booing and chants of “vote him out” at his visit to pay respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Trump made his scheduled visit Thursday morning to Ginsburg’s memorial at the uppermost steps of the court building. Large crowds paying their respects have been present at the court since Ginsburg died on September 18. The crowd started loudly booing once it noticed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump standing behind the casket.

Trump endured the boos and chants for roughly a minute before walking back into the court with Melania.

Trump has said he is holding off on naming his nominee to replace Ginsburg until after she is laid to rest. He says he will announce the name at 5 p.m. Saturday. (RELATED: Ginsburg To Lie In State In US Capitol On Friday — Will Be First Woman To Hold The Honor)

Leading candidates for the nomination are 7th Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett and 11th Circuit Court Judge Barbara Lagoa, though Trump and the White House confirmed Wednesday that he had no plans to meet with Lagoa.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has confirmed that Trump’s nominee will get a vote in the Senate. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning four Republicans must break ranks to prevent Trump’s nominee from going through. If only three break ranks, the 50-50 tie would be decided by Vice President Mike Pence.

So far only the only Republicans who have confirmed they will not support filling Ginsburg’s seat before the election are Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney confirmed he supports pushing through a new justice.