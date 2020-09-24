Man Evades A Dog In Impressive Fashion In Viral Video

A man managed to evade a dog in impressive fashion in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a man can be seen out running a gigantic German Shepherd. I’m not really sure how he did it, but he somehow slipped the dog. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the impressive performance below.

That dude turned into the flash @oldrowofficial (via ig:wesleyprada_) pic.twitter.com/BvhiN3Jn6S — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 23, 2020

I love that level of elusiveness. Everything about it is great. He uses the vehicle to gain separation, scopes the field, reads the defense and then takes off.

Not since the days of Barry Sanders have we seen somebody with so much patience and such great vision.

In all honesty, there are few things scarier in life than a massive dog running at you, especially if it seems overly aggressive.

I’m not saying this dog was overly aggressive. In fact, it seemed more curious than anything else, but it was still gigantic.

That’s enough to make somebody very nervous.

Props to this dude for slipping this dog in awesome fashion. We love to see it!