CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 196 UPDATE: The Attempts To Cancel Football Have Officially Failed

It’s day 196 of coronavirus isolation, and it’s the best day we’ve had in a long time.

Despite the fact that we’ve been dealing with this coronavirus nonsense for more than six months, it feels like the good guys have finally won. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite all the best efforts of the cowards in the media who tried to cancel football, all Power Five conferences are playing this fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 23, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

That’s right, coronavirus and the losers trying to cancel the season threw everything they had at college football, and it wasn’t good enough to stop us.

Sure, things didn’t look great when the Big 10 and PAC-12 packed it in. Those were some dark days, but that’s why we fought like hell to save the season.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

After weeks and weeks in the trenches, all P5 teams are playing this fall. If that’s not a win, then I don’t know what is.

We’ve had some bad days over the past six and a half months in America. That’s just the reality of the situation, and it’s okay to admit it.

Now, football is back to as normal as it can get during a pandemic. They tried like hell stop us, and I refused to break.

Don’t test the will, spirit and resolve of college football fans. We were built and bred for this. Coronavirus challenged us, and lost in a big way. Let’s keep the momentum rolling.