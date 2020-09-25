Cream of Wheat To Replace Image of Black Chef, Company Says

Cream of Wheat parent company B&G Foods announced Thursday that it will remove and replace the image of a black chef from its packaging.

The company joins Mars Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. which have removed images that carry potentially racist undertones after a summer of unrest over racial inequality, Reuters reported.

“For years, the image of an African-American chef appeared on our Cream of Wheat packaging. While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive,” B&G Food said in a statement.

B&G Foods says it will drop the image of a Black chef from the packaging of its Cream of Wheat porridge mix, the latest company to make branding changes widely considered as racially insensitive. https://t.co/akZOtf8ccb — NBCBLK (@NBCBLK) September 25, 2020

The news follows Mars’ announcement on Wednesday that it will change the name and logo of Uncle Ben’s rice in an attempt to be more inclusive. (RELATED: Uncle Ben’s Rice Changes Name And Logo As Part Of Effort To Be Inclusive)

“Brands have an important role to play as we continue to navigate this moment of reconciliation regarding racial justice, diversity and inclusion,” said Marc Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League.

“We’re proud to partner with Ben’s Original as they evolve and embark on a new path with a new purpose, providing Black communities here and abroad with more equitable opportunities in education and business,” he added in the company statement.

Pepsi said in June that it will rebrand its Aunt Jemima Syrup and pancake mix, the report continued.