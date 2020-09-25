Report: Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Call Off Engagement After 2 Months

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly called off their engagement after announcing in July that they were going to get married.

The 28-year-old singer and the "Young and the Restless" alum got everyone's attention after sharing the happy news earlier this summer that they were engaged after Ehrich popped the question at a romantic setting at Malibu Beach in California.

The “Today” show has since confirmed in a piece published Thursday that the relationship is over after dating for just about six months.

A source close to the “Sober” hitmaker told TMZ, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.”

“They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together,” the source added.

Neither one of the two stars have publicly commented on reports of the split. But on Friday, Lovato posted a couple snapshots on her Instagram story not wearing her engagement ring, per the outlet.

It comes after the pop singer had opened up about her relationship during a recent interview on “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1.

“We started dating,” Lovato shared. “We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Um, cause I love you.'”