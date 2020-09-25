‘I Didn’t Wait Until He Cheated On Me Again’: Cardi B Explains Decision To Divorce Offset

Cardi B reportedly opened up about her decision to divorce rapper Offset.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again,” the 27-year-old hitmaker shared on her OnlyFans account. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

JUST IN: Cardi B explains why she divorced Offset "I didn't [want to] wait until he cheated on me again"

“I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved,” she reportedly added. “I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.” (RELATED: Cardi B Requests The Pentagon ‘Let A B*tch Know’ What Is Going On With Coronavirus)

At one point, the “WAP” rapper also made it clear she’s not interested in dating right now, despite having many people express an interest in doing so.

“I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker shared.

Earlier in September, reports said Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset after the two secretly tied the knot in 2017.

A year later, they briefly split over rumors of infidelity, according to People magazine. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. They’re reportedly seeking joint custody of her.