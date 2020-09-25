Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He Is Exploring Possible Student ‘Bill Of Rights’ For Partying

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is exploring the possibility of a “bill of rights” for students regarding COVID-19 regulations during a roundtable discussion.

The Republican said it is “incredibly draconian” that students face possible expulsion for attending parties, according to a video of the Thursday discussion posted on his YouTube page. (RELATED: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says State ‘Will Never’ Do Another Lockdown)

“We’re looking at perhaps if there’s something we can do at the state level to provide some type of bill of rights for students,” DeSantis said.

“I understand the universities, they are trying to do the right thing, but I personally think it’s incredibly draconian that a student would get potentially expelled for going to a party. That’s what college kids do.”

Thanks to Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, M.D./Ph.D., Stanford Medical School, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School & Dr. Michael Levitt, Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Stanford Medical School for joining me for an evidence-based discussion of COVID-19.https://t.co/oOZ4C9xDeD — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 24, 2020

“I just think that that we’ve got to be reasonable about this and really focus the efforts on where the most significant risk is,” DeSantis continued. The roundtable event addressed Tallahassee schools and businesses further reopening, according to 90.7 WMFE.

“And I will give our university credit they have not gone way overboard the way some of these others throughout the rest of the country,” he said. “I mean some of these stories are just absolutely horrible and just if I were a parent you know to have a student treated the way some of those some of those colleges and other parts of the country have treated them, I would be none too happy.”

