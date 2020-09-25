Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew Throws For 275 Yards In A Loss To The Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew played well in a Thursday night loss to the Dolphins.
Despite losing 31-13, the young NFL sensation still managed to launch the ball for 275 yards. He did throw an interception, but managed to complete more than 71% of his passes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Gardner Minshew on TNF and the return of WSU football. What a day to be a Coug!pic.twitter.com/BFg80tltf1
— Carson Brown (@CarsonBrownWSU) September 25, 2020
Yes, all that matters at the end of the day is winning the game, and the Jaguars didn’t get that done. Now, they’re 1-2.
Winning is always the top priority in life, and the Jaguars failed to accomplish that goal Thursday night.
Having said that, there’s no question that Minshew is going to have a monster season. Thursday night was the worst performance for him and the team by a mile.
Even when the wheels fell off for Jacksonville, he still threw for 275 yards through the air.
The question now is whether or not the Jaguars can bounce back. Given the fact that they’re going to have a few extra days to prepare for the Bengals, I like the Jags to bounce back in a big way.
It’s a tough loss, but Minshew is still the man. Even in a losing effort, he still played pretty damn well.