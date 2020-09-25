Cop Reports To Roll Call One Day After Being Shot In Louisville Riots

A Louisville police officer, who was shot Wednesday during riots following a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case, showed up to roll call less than 24 hours later.
Officer Aubrey Gregory was met with a round of applause as he walked through a room packed with fellow cops from his department, according to a video tweeted by WDRB reporter Kristen Shanahan.
LMPD Major Aubrey Gregory was welcomed with a round of applause when he walked into roll call today. This is less than 24 hours after he and another officer were shot during protests in #Louisville. pic.twitter.com/YTpKCQk5bs
— Kristen Shanahan (@kshanahanWDRB) September 24, 2020
Suspect in shooting of 2 Louisville police officers identified as Larynzo Johnson https://t.co/DKXfNZa5t8 pic.twitter.com/v7qaJ43RlW
— New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2020
