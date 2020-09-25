Cop Reports To Roll Call One Day After Being Shot In Louisville Riots

A Louisville police officer, who was shot Wednesday during riots following a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case, showed up to roll call less than 24 hours later.

Officer Aubrey Gregory was met with a round of applause as he walked through a room packed with fellow cops from his department, according to a video tweeted by WDRB reporter Kristen Shanahan.

LMPD Major Aubrey Gregory was welcomed with a round of applause when he walked into roll call today. This is less than 24 hours after he and another officer were shot during protests in #Louisville. pic.twitter.com/YTpKCQk5bs — Kristen Shanahan (@kshanahanWDRB) September 24, 2020

“Last night, two LMPD officers were shot in the line of duty during our response to the local protests,” The Louisville Metro Police Department wrote on Facebook Thursday. “We’re happy to share this short video of Majory Gregory, walking in to one of our roll calls less than 24 hours after being shot.” “Major Gregory is still recovering from his injury and is not back to full duty…. yet,” LMPD continued. “The other officer shot is still recovering.”

Gregory was one of two policemen to be shot Wednesday during riots following the city’s decision to charge one of three officers involved in the death of Taylor, who was killed during the execution of a narcotics warrant in March, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal . Larynzo Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged as the gunmen, the local outlet reported.

Suspect in shooting of 2 Louisville police officers identified as Larynzo Johnson https://t.co/DKXfNZa5t8 pic.twitter.com/v7qaJ43RlW — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.