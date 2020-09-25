The Mountain West Conference Will Start The Football Season October 24

The Mountain West Conference will play football this fall.

The MWC announced late Thursday night that the football season will start October 24, and teams will play eight games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The conference originally canceled the fall football season because of coronavirus, but they’re all back in!

Inject this right into my veins! Inject this into my soul. So far, the PAC-12, Big 10 and now the Mountain West have all reversed course on canceling football.

Below is a live look at all the teams deciding to play after originally making the call to cancel.

How triggered are all the idiots who tried to cancel football right now? How trigged are they? Feed me their tears!

Feed them to me! Give me all the outrage!

Not only is the P5 completely back for the football season, but we’re now saving the G5. What a massive L for all the clowns in the circus trying to ruin football.

You just hate to see failure at such an epic level!

Welcome back, MWC! I couldn’t be happier to say that!