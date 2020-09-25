Netflix, HBO Max Airing Specials To Get People To Vote

Netflix and HBO Max will air specials geared toward increasing voter turnout in the weeks leading up to the election.

Netflix and Vox have partnered up to produce “Whose Vote Counts, Explained,” an original docuseries set to air Monday that will explore the controversies surrounding elections, including the electoral college, voter suppression and gerrymandering.

The special will be narrated by Hollywood superstars Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio and John Legend and features major political figures like Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich. (RELATED: Journalist Accuses Vox Of Stealing Intellectual Property For Netflix Show, And He’s Got Receipts)

HBO Max will air a special Oct. 15 with a “West Wing” reunion. The cast of the NBC show, which ran from 1999-2006, will stage a live performance of “Hartsfield’s Landing,” an episode from season three of the series.

The one-night live event, “A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote” will feature the original cast, who are joining with former first lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, a non-profit that works to further voter participation. The show will feature breaks in the act from household names like Lin Manuel-Miranda, former President Bill Clinton and a live-performance by The Avett Brothers.

Mark your calendars: A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote premieres October 15 on HBO Max, with act breaks featuring former First Lady @MichelleObama, former President @BillClinton and @Lin_Manuel, as well as a special performance by the @theavettbros. pic.twitter.com/AwA9pCOZb6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 22, 2020



Neither of the synopses for the specials mention voting by mail, which has recently seen issues with lost ballots and which President Donald Trump has said will lead to widespread fraud. Netflix’s documentary will explore how outside funding and Super-PACs influence election results, according to the streaming service.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.