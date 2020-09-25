Eagles’ Rodney McLeod Named ‘Community MVP’ After Distributing 40,000 Pounds Of Fresh Food To Families

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Rodney McLeod has been named week two Community MVP by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) after distributing 40,000 pounds of fresh food to families in Philadelphia through his Change Our Future foundation.

“I believe the true heroes are the individuals who have and continue to work tirelessly as frontline healthcare workers, teachers equipping our youth, and the activists who help ensure justice and equality for all in every area,” the Eagles safety shared in a statement with NBC Sports in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles And Pittsburgh Panthers Will Start The Football Season Without Fans At Home Games)

“Making plays on the field is important, but I want to be remembered for tackling significant issues that matter the most to my community,” the statement added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Our Week 2 #CommunityMVP winner is making sure that everybody eats AND votes,” a tweet from the NFLPA read about selecting McLeod for the honor.

Our Week 2 #CommunityMVP winner is making sure that everybody eats AND votes. @Rodney_McLeod4 had 40,000 pounds (!!) of fresh food delivered to the local @sharefoodphilly for families and provided voter education & registration on site.

: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3 pic.twitter.com/UVBI8X4XYl — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 25, 2020

Rodney and his wife Erika’s foundation also raises money for cancer research, voter registration and a free football camp for young kids.

The piece noted that the NFLPA will also donate $10,000 to McLeod’s foundation and help launch a crowdfunding campaign for more donations.