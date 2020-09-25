Purdue Superstar Rondale Moore Opts Back Into The 2020 College Football Season

Purdue superstar Rondale Moore will play the 2020 college football season.

Moore initially opted out of the season because of coronavirus back in early August, but the Boilermakers star announced late Thursday afternoon that he would return to Purdue to play this year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: Purdue WR Rondale Moore is opting back in and will play for the Boilermakers during the fall season, he announced on College Football Live. pic.twitter.com/nrj9qf62h3 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2020

This is great news for Purdue and the Big 10. Moore is one of the best receivers in America, and he’s one of the best players in the B1G.

We want guys like him on the field. The Big 10 is simply better when guys like Moore are balling out and playing at a high level.

It looked like he was 100% gone for the NFL in early August when the world of college football was engulfed by chaos.

Now, he’s headed back to West Lafayette for another year of college football. The NFL will always be there, but your window to play some college ball is incredibly small.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rondale Moore (@rondale_moore) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:42am PST

Welcome back, Rondale! I think I can speak for the entire B1G when I say we’re happy to have him back on the field in a Purdue uniform.