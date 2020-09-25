REPORT: College Football Bowl Games Might Not Require A Minimum Number Of Wins For Eligibility

College football teams might not need to win a single game in order to become bowl eligible.

According to Brett McMurphy, the NCAA Council might approve a measure removing any win minimums, and every team in America would be able to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There will be no win requirements to play in a bowl this season, if approved by NCAA’s Council next month. So we potentially could have a winless team go bowling! — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 24, 2020

I hate this proposal. I absolutely hate it. It’s borderline anti-American. You can’t make every football team bowl eligible.

This is one of the stupidest ideas that I’ve ever heard. It’s next level dumb.

I understand that changes have to be made because of coronavirus. That makes sense. We’re playing football during a pandemic.

Changes are to be expected. Having said that, you still have to have a win minimum for college football games. If you don’t, then most of the bowls immediately become pointless.

I don’t care if it’s just three wins. You have to have some kind of minimum. If an 0-8 team can make a bowl, then what is the damn point? Does anyone want to really watch a winless Rutgers team play?

Please, do not pass this proposal. I’m okay with a low minimum for bowl games during the coronavirus pandemic, but there still needs to be a minimum.