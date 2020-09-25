Victoria’s Secret Model Jasmine Tookes And Juan David Borrero Are Engaged

Jasmine Tookes announced she and Juan David Borrero, a director of international markets at Snapchat, are engaged.

“It was a complete surprise!” the 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared with Vogue magazine in a piece published Thursday. “I woke up at 9:00 a.m. to go about my regular day of meetings with JOJA [the Instagram account that Tookes started with fellow model and Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver].”

“After the meeting, he came downstairs to tell me to pack my bags for a surprise trip that we were leaving for in two hours,” she added. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Tookes told Vogue the couple stopped at the place they first met in Venice, California, before heading off to airport to board a plane for an unknown flight destination.

“He knows me so well that he had Popeye’s catered—I was in heaven!” Tookes continued in the interview. “So, we ate chicken tenders and drank champagne until we landed in Page, Arizona. Then we hopped on a helicopter which flew us to the most beautiful, otherworldly-like secluded place in the middle of the desert rocks in Utah. It was just us.”

In the desert, she said she found two chairs and a table complete with a bottle of champagne and goodies where they sat for a while and enjoyed each other’s company.

“Shortly after that, he escorted me to a lookout above where we were sitting and on the ground was a bunch of rocks which spelled out WYMM?” the supermodel told Vogue. “At first glance, I didn’t know what this meant, but it immediately dawned on me that it meant ‘Will you marry me?'”

“As I was processing this, I heard a drone flying from above which had a string hanging from it with a small black pouch below,” she added. “This is how the ring was delivered to him. As the drone approached, he reached into the pouch pulled out the box and went on one knee.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Tookes continued, “I was in complete disbelief and immediately burst into tears because this was something I did not expect. After lots of happy tears, I obviously said yes, and this was honestly the best day I could’ve ever imagined. We are very excited and looking forward to a future filled with lots of love and happiness.”

The lingerie model went on to explain in the Vogue interview that due to COVID-19 there is no exact date set for the wedding, but they know they want to get married in Borrero’s hometown in Ecuador.

Congratulations!