Virginia Governor And Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said, according to an official statement. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost important to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of.”

“The best thing you can do for us – and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians – is to take this seriously,” the statement continued.

Northam and his wife were notified one that one of the official residence staff, who works within the living quarters, had shown symptoms of the virus and tested positive.

Both the governor and his wife then tested positive for the virus. Northam is experiencing no symptoms, but the First Lady is said to be experiencing mild symptoms.

The governor’s office is tracing their close contacts and all staff will work remotely.

Virginia recorded more than 500 new cases of the virus Wednesday, along with 29 deaths, according to WAVY.

The news comes one day after Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced both tested positive for the virus.

Teresa Parson was tested Wednesday morning after experiencing mild symptoms, according to an official statement. Gov. Parson was not experiencing symptoms but was tested Wednesday out of precaution. Both tests came back positive. Parson’s staff, mansion staff and security have all been tested, and the office is contact tracing. (RELATED: Thousands Of Bikers Descend On Missouri For Rally, Heighten COVID-19 Anxiety)

Missouri health officials have recorded more than 1,000 new cases daily since Sept. 9, according to KSDK.

Parson has been steadfast in his dislike of masks, saying in July it’s about personal responsibility.

“The whole thing is people are going to have to take that responsibility on themselves,” he said, according to KSHB 41. “I’ve worn a mask when I’ve been asked to wear a mask. When there’s a requirement to wear a mask, I wear a mask.”