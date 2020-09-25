78-Year-Old Grandmother Reportedly Stops Intruder With Shotgun Until Police Arrive

An intruder reportedly came face-to-face Sunday night with a grandmother’s shotgun in Spanaway, Washington.

Sandy, who did not give a last name, is a 78-year-old grandmother. She is also a gun-owner. When the suspect broke into her home, he quickly learned this, according to KIRO News.

Sandy was awoken to the sound of her dog, Booboo, barking nonstop, she told KIRO News. That’s when she says she realized something was wrong.

“At the moment I was scared to death,” she told KIRO News, describing the moment she came face to face with her intruder. The intruder then turned to leave, according to Sandy. That’s when she said “Oh no you don’t.” “I reached over and got my shotgun, and I cocked it, and I told him to stay right there,” She continued.

Sandy described being calm during the ordeal. “After he was so meek and mild and sat down like I told him to do– empowering! I felt like, you know, at least I was in charge,” she explained. “I wasn’t afraid.”

When she asked the intruder why he broke in, she was surprised by his answer. “Well, you know, I was really hoping to get laid,” she recalled him saying. Sandy told KIRO News that she has grandchildren the same age as the intruder.

She told KIRO News that her neighborhood has been plagued with crime recently, adding that her car had been prowled multiple times.

Pierce County deputies responded to the incident and arrested the suspect. The officers said it was thanks to her quick thinking and bold actions. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to The Daily Caller’s request for comment.

According to WSCS 5 Sandy did not press charges and the suspect was released.

Sandy told KIRO News that she was thankful no one got hurt.