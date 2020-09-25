‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Video Of Rip And Beth

“Yellowstone” recently dropped an awesome video of Rip and Beth.

As fans of the show know, John Dutton’s daughter and his right hand man have been on a rollercoaster of a love story through three seasons. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

It’s been a ton of fun to watch develop, and it’s one of the best parts about “Yellowstone.” The video posted by the show is a great walk down memory lane.

Give it a watch below. It’s great.

Like I said above, watching the development between Rip and Beth has been one of the best parts about “Yellowstone.”

Both characters are awesome, and it’s crystal clear the writers put a lot of time and effort into their relationship.

In season two, when Rip kicked the living hell out of the bad guys attacking Beth, I was ready to pick up a gun and fight I was so amped.

Even outside of the violence, the two are excellent in their more intimate and private moments.

I’m not a huge softy for love stories, but it’s different with Beth and Rip. I’m a sucker for their tale every single day of the week.

Now, we wait for season four! It truly can’t get here soon enough.