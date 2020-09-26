9 Discounted Repellents And Remedies That Keep Pesky Mosquitos Far Away From You

From backyard barbecues to long walks in the park, nothing can ruin a good time in the outdoors quite like pesky bugs can. But lucky for us, there are tons of repellents and itch-friendly remedies out there to help us combat this ever-present problem. And at prices like these, it really takes the sting out of things.

Wizap™ Monster 360° 3-in-1 Mosquito Trap – $89.99

Want to get rid of insects without having to use hazardous chemicals? This trap uses ultraviolet rays to attract bugs and then kills them right then and there. And since it starts automatically as the sun begins to set, you never have to lift a finger.

Get it here for nearly 40% off.

Ultrasonic Pest Repeller 4-Pack – $38.99

Insects can annoy you indoors just as easily as they can outside. But with this awesome plug-in repeller, you can deter bugs, rodents, squirrels, and even bats with a combination of optical, ultrasonic, and electromagnetic waves. And since it never uses any toxic chemicals, it’s completely safe to keep in the house.

It’s over half-off when you buy it here.

Mosquito Killer Lamp – $29.95

Combining four innovative technologies, this LED-powered lamp attracts bugs and kills them on contact. And while it’s quite powerful, it’s incredibly quiet, so you’ll never hear it buzzing or zapping. It even has a USB power port so you can charge it incredibly easily.

Snag it here for 25% off its regular price.

Wizap™ Cage 360° 3-in-1 Mosquito Trap – $59.99

With its CO₂ emanation and an ultraviolet lamp, this thing kills mosquitos, flies, wasps, and more as soon as they come into contact with the trap. And thanks to its colorful, sleek design, this lamp goes well with just about any backyard decor and never stands out.

It’s 40% off its normal price when you get it here.

3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern (Green) – $19.99

Perfect for camping, hiking, and more, this portable lantern provides you with 16 feet x 16 feet of bug-free goodness! It can last up to 19 hours on a single charge and is even waterproof, making it a must-have item for those who love to brave the outdoors.

Save 60% when you get it here.

Bug Bite Thing® Insect Bite/Sting Relief Suction Tool: 2-Pack – $19.95

A #1 bestseller on Amazon, this little gadget actually sucks the saliva and venom out of bug bites, relieving you of painful stinging and annoying itching. Whether it’s bees, mosquitos, chiggers, sea lice, and more, this chemical-free relief is a game-changer.

It’s only $20 bucks here.

15″ Adjustable Anti-Flea/Mosquito/Tick Collar – $9.95

Capable of coating your pet’s entire body in just 24 hours, this pleasant smelling collar protects them from and removes fleas, ticks, mosquitos, and more. And since it’s made with non-hazardous, anti-allergenic materials, it’s completely safe to use on your precious four-legged family members. It’s even waterproof!

Get it here for just $10 bucks after a 50% discount.

Super Shield Mosquito Repellent Electronic Watch Band – $16.99

Hate chemical-filled mosquito repellent? Opt for this repellent watch band instead! Simply wear it on your wrist like a watch and repel up to 70% of surrounding mosquitos with the magic of ultrasonic waves. It’s also non-toxic and waterproof, perfect for adults and kids alike.

It’s over half off if you get it here.

BITE HELPER® Itch Neutralizer – $31.99

Thanks to a little heat and vibration, this thing can literally make pain and itching from bites disappear! Quality assured in the U.S.A, the Bite Helper uses Thermo-Pulse Technology to increase circulation and localize blood flow, soothing that annoying itch in mere seconds, no chemicals needed.

Get it for 20% off here.

Prices subject to change.

