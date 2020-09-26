College GameDay Releases Awesome Segment On LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan

College GameDay released an awesome segment on LSU quarterback Myles Brennan early Saturday morning.

Brennan is the man tasked with replacing Heisman winner Joe Burrow, and he will carry the hopes and dreams of LSU fans on his shoulders in 2020.

Judging from the GameDay segment, Brennan is ready to lead the fight for the Tigers. Watch the awesome video below.

Joe Burrow led LSU to a national championship last season, but this is Myles Brennan’s team now ???? (???? @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/GW1vkuNIfQ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2020

I’m very interested to see how Brennan does this season. We know he’s talented, and we know Coach Orgeron gets the most of his players.

However, he has some monster shoes to fill. Let’s not forget that Joe Burrow had arguably the great QB season in the history of football, and it ended with a national title coming to Baton Rouge.

Now, it’s Brennan’s show.

The torch has been passed. Let’s Geaux 15 pic.twitter.com/IyKVd8Njd8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 26, 2020

These are the storylines that college football fans crave. It’s always about the next man up. It’s always about who will fill the void.

Opportunity is knocking.

And it has one question to ask… You Ready? pic.twitter.com/pmEWbFbZlo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2020

LSU gets their season started today at 3:30 EST against Mississippi State. We’ll see what they can do.