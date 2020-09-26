Editorial

College GameDay Releases Awesome Segment On LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan

Aug 31, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) looks to throw against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

College GameDay released an awesome segment on LSU quarterback Myles Brennan early Saturday morning.

Brennan is the man tasked with replacing Heisman winner Joe Burrow, and he will carry the hopes and dreams of LSU fans on his shoulders in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the GameDay segment, Brennan is ready to lead the fight for the Tigers. Watch the awesome video below.

I’m very interested to see how Brennan does this season. We know he’s talented, and we know Coach Orgeron gets the most of his players.

However, he has some monster shoes to fill. Let’s not forget that Joe Burrow had arguably the great QB season in the history of football, and it ended with a national title coming to Baton Rouge.

Now, it’s Brennan’s show.

These are the storylines that college football fans crave. It’s always about the next man up. It’s always about who will fill the void.

LSU gets their season started today at 3:30 EST against Mississippi State. We’ll see what they can do.