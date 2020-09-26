‘Fargo’ Season 4 Begins Sunday Night On FX

“Fargo” season four will begin this Sunday night on FX.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of the hit show. I got into it a bit late, but coronavirus allowed me to binge it all at home. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The fourth season was supposed to arrive in April, but the pandemic changed everything. Now, we’re getting started on September 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fargo (@fargo) on Mar 16, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

While I don’t know a ton about the fourth season, I do know Chris Rock is leading the way, and that’s good enough for me.

The first three seasons of “Fargo” were absolutely outstanding. For those of you who don’t know, the cast changes every single season.

In theory, you could jump in at any point and enjoy the saga.

However, I’d recommend starting from the beginning. There’s nothing else like it on TV, and you deserve to enjoy every single second of “Fargo” from the start.

The first season is truly incredible.

You can check out every single season on Hulu. Trust me, you won’t regret it, and make sure to catch the start of season four Sunday night on FX!