Hawley Calls On Democrats To Condemn Attacks On Amy Coney Barrett’s Faith

Sen. Josh Hawley called on Democrats Saturday to reject “anti-religious animus on the Left” and attacks on Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Barrett’s faith.

“There is a long history of anti-Catholic hatred by some in this country, and a growing tide of anti-religious animus on the Left now, and I hope you and your colleagues will not play any further part in it,” Hawley wrote in the Saturday letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“These attacks and insinuations remain disgusting,” the Missouri Republican continued.” Religious bigotry has no place in the United States Senate.”

“I ask that you and all your colleagues reject your past acts of intolerance, and commit to considering Judge Barrett’s nomination on the merits of her qualifications, not by slandering her faith—and the faith of millions of Americans,” the Hawley added.

He referred to Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearings where Democratic lawmakers questioned her about her Catholic beliefs.

“The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett. “And that’s of concern.” (RELATED: Here Are 7 Things You Need To Know About Amy Coney Barrett)

Hawley called this “a clear and condescending disparagement of Judge Barrett’s Catholicism,” noting that Feinstein was “not alone.”

“Senator Durbin also interrogated Judge Barrett’s religious beliefs and asked whether she was an ‘orthodox Catholic,'” he added. “And Senator Hirono suggested that Judge Barrett would not simply be a federal judge, but a ‘Catholic judge,’ who might not be able to follow the law.”

“Already, members of your caucus have said that they will do this again—that the nominee’s religious views will be a prime focus,” Hawley continued.

He told Schumer that the Democratic caucus has “sought to return to the days of ‘religious tests,’ to exclude people of faith from public office and from the public square.” (RELATED: ‘Disgusting Attacks On Her Faith’ — Sasse Condemns ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ Against Amy Coney Barrett)

“Your members have attacked and attempted to disqualify nominees by questioning their views on the nature of sin, their beliefs about heaven and hell, their memberships in religious organizations, and the activities of their churches. But our Constitution bans religious tests,” the senator continued. “Democrats’ offensive and wholly inappropriate attacks must not be repeated in this confirmation process.”

