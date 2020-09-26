Kansas State Upsets Oklahoma 38-35

Oklahoma suffered a humiliating 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

Despite being the third-ranked team in America, the Sooners didn’t have enough in the tank to keep up with the Wildcats down the stretch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As much as we all wanted to believe Spencer Rattler and the Sooners would be untouchable, their playoff hopes are now on life support.

Kansas State with a 50-yard FG! Can Spencer Rattler lead the Sooners to victory? K-State leads 38-35pic.twitter.com/rcjCpU8Lfu — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 26, 2020

Get used to seeing this, folks. This is far from the last time we’re going to see a college football upset of this magnitude this season.

The coronavirus era of college football is insane, and I have a strong feeling we’re going to see upsets all over the place.

DEUCE IS LOOSE PT. 23897246812308@C_Vaughn22 scores to tie it up for @KStateFB in Norman! pic.twitter.com/CA5GPJcD4s — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2020

Now, Oklahoma is in serious trouble when it comes to making the playoff. Given the fact that we’re already playing a shortened season, the margin for error is gone.

Another loss and the Sooners can kiss their playoff chances goodbye. What a brutal interception from Rattler to end the game.

K-STATE PULLS OFF THE UPSET AGAIN! Spencer Rattler throws his 3rd INT of the game, and this one ends the game! pic.twitter.com/3GA2gNwkbk — KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) September 26, 2020

We’ll see how they do the rest of the season, but fans of the Sooners should be very nervous.