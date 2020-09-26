The MAC Will Start Football November 4

The MAC is back!

The MAC voted Friday to start playing football November 4, and every team in the conference will play six games. The conference’s title game will be December 18 or 19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MAC football was initially canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You just love to see it! The world of college football is virtually totally back at this point. The MAC was one of the final holdouts, and they’ll start football in November.

There’s almost too much winning to handle. Two months ago, the state of college football didn’t look good. Now, football looks unstoppable.

How triggered are all the clowns in the media who spent most of 2020 trying to cancel sports? How pissed are they all right now?

They threw everything they had at college football to stop the hype train, and they failed. Not only did they fail, but they failed in spectacular fashion.

This is America. In this country, we win world wars and we play football. Welcome back, MAC! We’re happy to have you.