Mississippi State Upsets LSU In Mike Leach’s Debut With The Bulldogs

Mike Leach has arrived in the SEC, and he kicked down the door during his debut with the Mississippi State Bulldogs with an upset win over LSU.

LSU entered the game as the sixth-ranked team in America, but they were no match for Mike Leach’s Bulldogs and their air raid offense as they threw all over them for a 44-34 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

K.J. Costello balled out!

K.J. Costello AGAIN The Stanford QB transfer has 492 passing yards, 4 TDs and is nearing the SEC single-game passing record ???? (via @CBSSports)⁰pic.twitter.com/ZiqGzrTh29 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2020

I was wrong about Ole Miss beating Florida today, but I was 100% right about MSU pulling an upset against LSU.

I could feel it in my bones that Leach was going to show up and show out against LSU. I just knew it would happen, and that’s exactly what happened.

In his first game for Mississippi State, KJ Costello is the first SEC QB to ever throw for 600 yards in a single game pic.twitter.com/4QkmgxivWw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2020

I’m not sure the SEC is ready for Mike Leach. I’m really not. The dude’s offense has always been next level, and now he has the most talent he’s had in years.

If you’re a defensive coordinator in the SEC, you have to be terrified after seeing the Bulldogs light up LSU today.

K.J. Costello in Mike Leach’s offense???????????? pic.twitter.com/NwFU6Ktl5R — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2020

We’re in for a fun season, gentlemen! I can promise you that much!