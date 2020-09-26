Scott Frost Says Nebraska Players Are Afraid Of ‘Having To Sit Out’ If They Get Coronavirus

Nebraska football players are more worried about missing playing time than they are of coronavirus.

According to Parker Garbriel, Frost said, “We’re kind of at a point where the kids aren’t afraid of getting the virus, they’re afraid of getting the virus and having to sit out.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I 100% understand what Frost is getting at, and it’s hard to disagree with the mentality his players have. Think about all the stuff we’ve been through the past few months.

At this point, it seems like players and people in general have made their decisions with the risks of getting coronavirus.

The players just want to play. They just want to be on the field. If they get coronavirus, that won’t be allowed.

I completely understand fearing sitting out more than anything else. You’re either going to get coronavirus or you won’t. But getting it and having to miss a chunk of an abbreviated season would be horrible.

Nebraska played a big role in saving Big 10 football, and their players deserve to play. Let’s hope none of them get the virus and have their season ruined.