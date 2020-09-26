SEC football is officially back in America.

It’s Saturday in the USA, and there will finally be SEC football on my TV in just a few hours. Yes, folks. The SEC is back! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even though I might be the most noted SEC critic in America, I’d be lying to you all right now if I said I wasn’t pumped.

I’m incredibly excited for the entire slate of games today. I couldn’t be more excited. I couldn’t be more excited as I tried.

SEC football is as American as it gets. Despite the people who tried to steal the season from us because of coronavirus, the SEC is alive and well.

Not only is SEC football back today, but we have some great games. When I look at the slate, there’s three games that I’m 100% locked in on.

Today, I’m watching every snap of LSU vs. Mississippi State, Ole Miss vs. Florida and Alabama vs. Missouri.

Inject all three games right into my soul!

Get your beer on ice, fire up the grill and have yourself a great day. It’s a beautiful time to be an American, and I’m happy to be enjoying this ride with all of you.

Now, let’s play some damn football.