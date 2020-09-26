‘Thursday Night Football’ Gets Its Lowest Ratings In 4 Years For The Dolphins Beating The Jaguars

“Thursday Night Football” got some atrocious ratings when the Dolphins beat the Jaguars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 5.43 million viewers on the NFL Network, which is the lowest number of viewers in four years for “TNF.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hitting a four-year low is really bad news for the NFL. In fact, it’s about as bad as it could possibly get.

Right now, people aren’t even allowed at most games, which means they have no choice but to watch at home or at bars.

Despite the extra viewers being kept out of the stadiums, the ratings are still horrible for this past “TNF” game.

We’re talking about a game that featured Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick! If that game can’t at least generate solid ratings, then the NFL is in big trouble.

There are probably several reasons why the ratings are in the tank, but we all know people hate how political sports have become.

That’s not a secret at all. People don’t want to be lectured by millionaire athletes, and they’re turning to other entertainment options.

We’ll see if the NFL can fix the issue, but it’s an ugly look to have such poor numbers two weeks into the season.