Wright Thompson Releases Chilling Video About SEC Football

Wright Thompson released an incredible college football video Saturday for ESPN.

Thompson, who famously made “Ghosts of Ole Miss,” released a video about the importance of SEC football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He didn’t just talk about the importance of SEC football. He also talked about drinking a little beer along the way. Watch the incredible video below.

Damn, that video just hits a different kind of way. If you don’t think Thompson is the best storyteller in the SEC, then you simply don’t know what you’re talking about.

No matter what he’s talking or writing about, it’s always exceptional. This video lived up to his high standard of excellence.

I also love the part about drinking some beers and turning his phone off. I couldn’t agree more with that sentiment.

There’s nothing better than putting your phone on silent once noon rolls around on a Saturday, cooking up some great food (I literally have wings cooking right now) and grabbing some cold beers out of the fridge.

Finally, if you’ve never seen “Ghosts of Ole Miss,” you should watch it immediately. It’s arguably the greatest “30 for 30” ever made. Do yourself a favor and watch it.