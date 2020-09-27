Tua Tagovailoa Says He Will Live Off Of His Endorsement Money

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has no interest in spending a dime of his contract money.

During an interview with GQ, the dual-threat passer said that he’s going to live off of his “marketing money” and his contract money will be “put to the side.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full interview below.

I respect the hell out of this, and I wish more athletes did the same. If you’re a first round pick in the NFL, you’ll make enough money to never work again if you’re smart.

You can stash enough money to the side and take it easy living off the interest. That’s exactly what Tua is doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuaman) on Sep 15, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Now, Tua also isn’t making normal first round pick money. He went fifth overall, and his rookie contract guarantees him more than $30 million.

Even after the government takes a huge bite out of that, he’s still going to have a ton of money left over, and he sounds very intent on saving it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuaman) on Aug 27, 2020 at 3:43pm PDT

Props to Tua for being smart with his money. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.