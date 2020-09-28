‘You Can’t Do This Job 1 Hour A Day, 2 Hours A Day’: Trump Jr. Is ‘Worried About Joe Biden The Other 22 Hours’

Donald Trump Jr. criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying Monday that he needed to be prepared to work more than one or two hours a day.

Trump Jr. joined “Fox & Friends” to discuss how his father, President Donald Trump, was feeling just 24 hours away from the first of three scheduled debates with Biden. (RELATED: ‘Beyond The Pale’: Trump Jr. Spokesman Fires Back At Threats From Democratic Congressman)

WATCH:

“How is your dad feeling about tomorrow night? Is he nervous?” Host Ainsely Earhardt asked.

“I don’t think he’s nervous,” Trump Jr. replied, noting that debates notwithstanding, the president still had to attend to the everyday work of running the country. (RELATED: 3 Times ‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lied On TV In Less Than An Hour)

Trump Jr. then went on to draw a comparison between his father and Biden, saying, “Joe Biden is calling lids at 8 o’clock in the morning and doing debate prep. Again, Joe Biden should be decent in a debate, he’s been doing it for half a century. I’m worried about Joe Biden the other 22 hours of the day where he can’t seem to leave the basement.”

Noting that calls occasionally come in for the president at all hours of the night — and that he’s seen his father be there to take them — Trump Jr continued, “You can’t do this job one hour a day, two hours a day every fourth day. It’s a 24/7 job. And I just don’t know that Joe has the vitality to handle that and that seems to be apparent based on the way he is able to not campaign.”

“Joe Biden goes to Pennsylvania once every other week. Why? Because it’s an hour drive. Not because he loves Pennsylvania, because it’s easy to get there,” Trump Jr. concluded.

Within hours of Trump Jr.’s appearance, the Biden campaign once again called a lid by mid-morning, marking the 11th day in September alone that the campaign has shuttered in-person events before noon.