Chadwick Boseman Once Took A Pay Cut So His Co-Star Could Make More Money

Actor Chadwick Boseman once donated part of his salary so a co-star could make more money.

Sienna Miller, who co-starred with Boseman in “21 Bridges” recalled Boseman’s generosity in an interview published Monday by Empire magazine.

Chadwick Boseman ensured Sienna Miller was paid what she was worth in ’21 Bridges’ by digging into his own salary.​ https://t.co/D43Q4xHykS — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 28, 2020



“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to,” Miller told the outlet. “And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.'”

“Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for,” she added. “He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.” (RELATED: Downtown Disney Unveils Touching Mural Honoring Chadwick Boseman)

Mille said she didn’t know if there was “another man” who would have behaved the same way Boseman did.

“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen,” Miller continued. “He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

Boseman was a really great guy. We could all see that and the reaction to his death just really proved that. Everyone loved Boseman and his time here was cut too short.