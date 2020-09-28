The Chicago Bears Have To Keep Starting Nick Foles At Quarterback

The Chicago Bears have to ride with Nick Foles at quarterback over Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears benched Trubisky in favor of Foles while getting dominated Sunday by the Falcons. The former Eagles quarterback came in and tossed three touchdowns as he led the Bears to a comeback 30-26 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this point, the Bears simply can’t let Trubisky touch the field again the rest of the season.

The Trubisky experiment in Chicago was over the moment he was pulled Sunday, and it’s officially a failure.

It’s time for the Bears to start focusing on what comes next. Play Foles the rest of the season, see where things shake out and plan for the future.

There will be a handful of quarterbacks in the draft in 2021, there will be free agents and there are always trade options.

Foles had 3 TDs in the 4Q to lead the Bears in an epic comeback win ???? Bears have their QB1? pic.twitter.com/OtbgKSR1tD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2020

Hell, even if they need to ride with Foles for another season, it’s fine. What they damn sure can’t do is let Trubisky keep playing quarterback.

While I’m sure he’s a nice guy, he has no business being a starter in the NFL.

???? Nick Foles has entered the game for the Bears ???? pic.twitter.com/oDmwxaqJyK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2020

We’ll see what the Bears decide to do, but riding with Foles is without a doubt the best option on the table at this point.