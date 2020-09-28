Report: Ex-NHL Star Matthew Barnaby’s Charges Dropped In Bar Fight

Former NHL star Matthew Barnaby’s charges have reportedly been dropped after he was accused of allegedly choking a bouncer in a fight in Tennessee.

In documents obtained by TMZ in a piece published Monday, the 47-year-old retired professional hockey player was facing a series of charges connected with an alleged bar fight that broke out at a bar in downtown Nashville back in March.

NHL’s Matthew Barnaby Arrested After Allegedly Choking Bouncer, Crazy Mug Shot https://t.co/I1pXKxBTii — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2020

According to the report:

In police docs, cops say witnesses told them then-46-year-old Barnaby, his girlfriend and other bargoers had gotten into a scrap … when Matthew allegedly began choking a bouncer. Cops added when they questioned the former hockey player about the incident … they say he reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech and watery eyes.

The piece goes on to note that the former Dallas Star's player was then arrested arrested and later charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor assault. He was also reportedly facing jail time.

The charges were reportedly dropped on Monday during a court hearing. Barnaby’s attorney told the outlet that prosecutors said the alleged victim didn’t want to pursue the charges in the case, so the matter was dropped.