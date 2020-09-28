HBO Renews ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Through 2022

HBO has announced that it will renew “Real Time with Bill Maher” through 2022, which will be his 18th season doing the show.

“Eighteen years — I can’t believe I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me leave home,” the 64-year-old talk show host shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. “Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years.” (RELATED: Bill Maher: Social Justice Warriors A ‘Cancer On Progressivism’)

“For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at Real Time have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vp HBO Programming shared with the outlet. “We’re so happy to continue this partnership.”

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Renewed at HBO Through 2022 https://t.co/wQbGnKXD8q — Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2020

According to the report:

The show’s previous multi-season pickup was due to expire at the end of this year.

Maher executive produces “Real Time” along with Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin, per the outlet. Chris Kelly serves as co-EP, Matt Wood as producer, and Paul Casey as director, per Variety. (RELATED: Bill Maher Called Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas To Her Face — You Can Imagine What Happened Next)

The late night show had been working remotely for months due to the coronavirus outbreak and Maher‘s show recently became one of the first late night shows to shoot in front of a live audience and have live guests in studio during the pandemic.