NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson Receives Special Gift From Former Racer As He Nears Retirement

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson shared a special gift he received from former race star Nelson Piquet.

Johnson shared photos of a helmet given to him by Piquet to his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Thanks for the addition,” Johnson captioned the photo. The photos show a replica of Piquet’s helmet. Piquet raced in NASCAR, F1 and Formula E races.

Johnson has six races left in his last NASCAR season, but it’s still not clear whether he will be retiring any time soon. Johnson first began racing full-time back in 2002. He is currently 45 years old. Next, he will reportedly join the Chip Ganassi Racing team in the IndyCar series. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Bids Farewell To NASCAR Racing)

Johnson most recently competed in was the South Point 400, where he placed 17th.

Johnson has claimed he “left the door open” for racing in the past.

“I feel like I set out to make 2020 my last full-time year, but I always left the door open for other racing and NASCAR and racing abroad for the future,” Johnson previously said, according to the Press Herald.

I just don’t feel like Johnson will really be going anywhere anytime soon. He says he’s done, but someone who is as good as Johnson can’t just leave. I’d love to be able to continue watching Johnson do what he’s good at.