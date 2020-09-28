Report: Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Welcome Baby Boy Named River

Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée Rooney Mara have reportedly welcomed a baby boy — a son named River.

Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who worked with the 45-year-old actor on the documentary “Gunda,” shared the happy news about Phoenix and Mara reportedly having their first child together during the 2020 Zurich Film Festival, per People magazine in a piece published Monday.

The baby boy is named River, in honor of the “Joker” star’s late brother River Phoenix, who died in 1993, per the outlet.

“He [Phoenix] just got a baby by the way,” Kossakovsky shared. “A beautiful son called River.”

The happy news comes months after reports surfaced that the “Walk The Line” star and Mara were expecting their first child together. The two are reportedly getting engaged after the “Mary Magdalene” star was spotted wearing a ring.

The very private couple never made any announcement about the news, while Mara was spotted out and about wearing baggy clothes. The source shared, at the time, that the superstar was close to six months pregnant, per Page Six.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” Phoenix previously told Vanity Fair of Mara. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

As previously reported, the superstar couple were first linked together four years ago in 2016 after the two worked together on the set of “Mary Magdalene.” (RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix Urges Cuomo To Grant ‘Clemency’ To Prisoners Due To Coronavirus)

The duo then made their relationship red carpet official when they showed up together at the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony in 2017.