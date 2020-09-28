John Oliver Claims Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination Is A ‘F*cking Travesty’

HBO’s John Oliver is not happy about Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Oliver claimed Barrett being nominated is a “f*cking travesty” because the Supreme Court “is about to lurch to the right for the foreseeable future” during Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” according to Fox News.

Amy Coney Barrett has broken John Oliver: It is “hopeless” https://t.co/QDRIdGKjgR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 28, 2020

“We’re at the end of a generational battle and the heartbreaking thing is — we lost,” Oliver said, the outlet reported. “It’s going to hurt for a long time for a lot of people.”

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett on Saturday. If confirmed by the senate, Barrett would push the court to the right. (RELATED: Former Obama Official Calls Amy Coney Barrett ‘Lovely’)

“Trump is about to replace a liberal icon with an extremely conservative justice who has been called ‘the female Antonin Scalia,’ and she could serve for a long time,” Oliver reportedly explained. “If, and almost certainly when, Barret is conformed to the Supreme Court, impacts could be dire.”

Oliver later called republicans hypocrites for trying to confirm a Supreme Court Justice right before an election.

“There is clearly no point holding on to hope that conservatives might choose to respect the precedent they set by refusing to even consider Merrick Garland in an election year, because that was always in bad faith, as was obvious at the time,” Oliver reportedly said.