The Los Angeles Lakers And Miami Heat Will Meet In The NBA Finals

Sep 26, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the first half in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers will play for the NBA title.

The Heat punched their ticket to the finals Sunday night after beating the Celtics, and the Lakers are ready and waiting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’ll be the 10th time LeBron James has played for an NBA championship.

While I hope the series is competitive, I have a feeling the Lakers are going to wax the floor with the Heat.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James off of the court, but he’s still the most dominant player on the planet.

Even on an off day, LeBron James is a nightmare.

 

Now, he’s taking the Lakers and Anthony Davis into a matchup against the Heat. I’ll be shocked if this series ever sees a game seven.

Hell, there is a very real chance that this series is over within four games.

 

If King James wins the series, he’ll secure his fourth ring and a title with his third different team. That’s one hell of an impressive legacy. You can catch the first game Wednesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC.