The Los Angeles Lakers And Miami Heat Will Meet In The NBA Finals

The Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers will play for the NBA title.

The Heat punched their ticket to the finals Sunday night after beating the Celtics, and the Lakers are ready and waiting.

It’ll be the 10th time LeBron James has played for an NBA championship.

LeBron James is headed to his 10th #NBAFinals! pic.twitter.com/nMDZ4TgKbS — NBA (@NBA) September 27, 2020

While I hope the series is competitive, I have a feeling the Lakers are going to wax the floor with the Heat.

Say whatever you want about LeBron James off of the court, but he’s still the most dominant player on the planet.

Even on an off day, LeBron James is a nightmare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 27, 2020 at 11:21am PDT

Now, he’s taking the Lakers and Anthony Davis into a matchup against the Heat. I’ll be shocked if this series ever sees a game seven.

Hell, there is a very real chance that this series is over within four games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Sep 26, 2020 at 9:05pm PDT

If King James wins the series, he’ll secure his fourth ring and a title with his third different team. That’s one hell of an impressive legacy. You can catch the first game Wednesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC.