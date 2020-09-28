Laura Bush Pleads With Texans To ‘Darken The Night Sky’ By Turning Off ‘Non-Essential’ Lights For The Birds

Laura Bush pleaded with Texans to “darken the night sky” by turning off non-essential lights to ensure safe migration for millions of birds.

“Tonight, 594 million birds will take flight across the U.S. as part of the fall migration, and 1 out of every 5 will fly over Texas,” the former first lady captioned her post on Instagram Monday, along with a video about the request. (RELATED: George And Laura Bush Adopt Rescue Puppy Named Freddy)

“Darker skies can prevent these birds from colliding with buildings and other structures,” she added. “Join me in helping to keep migrating birds safe on their journey home by turning off your non-essential lights”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Bush (@laurawbush) on Sep 28, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

Bush continued, “To learn more about the birds migrating in your area, please visit www.birdcast.info (link in profile). #lightsouttexas #darkskies #bringbirdsback.” (RELATED: Levin Rips Laura Bush For Comments On Immigration: ‘Shame On You’)

In the clip, Laura talked about how the fall bird “migration is underway” and noted how “most migrating birds travel at night.”

“When they pass bright cities, intense light can lure them into dangerous situations,” the former FLOTUS shared. “And they risk colliding with buildings.”

“Here in Texas we love our birds and we want to ensure their flight through our state is harmless,” she added. “So, I’m asking for your help to darken the night sky by turning off your non-essential lights, you can help keep birds safe on their journey home.”