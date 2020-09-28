Liberal Groups Focus In On Amy Coney Barrett Ahead Of Nomination, Promise She Will Strip Reproductive Freedoms

Liberal groups are warning that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will severely restrict reproductive freedoms, strip health care access arguing that the vacancy shouldn’t be filled until after the next inauguration.

Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List, NARAL Pro-Choice America and other liberal groups highlighted fears that Barrett will limit abortion access. Planned Parenthood’s action arm called Barrett a “threat to our reproductive rights and health care.”

“Nominating Barrett is an insult to RBG’s legacy and everything she spent her life fighting for,” Planned Parenthood Action tweeted. “This is the people’s court, the people’s seat.” (RELATED: ‘Knife Fighters’: White House Preps To ‘Fiercely’ Defend Amy Coney Barrett During Confirmation Battle)

Amy Coney Barrett is a threat to our reproductive rights and health care. Nominating Barrett is an insult to RBG’s legacy and everything she spent her life fighting for. This is the people’s court, the people’s seat. #LetThePeopleDecide pic.twitter.com/6rgLmn6Udx — Planned Parenthood Action – Text WeDecide to 22422 (@PPact) September 26, 2020

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson said that President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and “their shameless allies will claim that nominating a woman honors Ginsburg’s legacy.”

“But they don’t want someone to stand on her shoulders,” she added, “they want someone to stomp on our rights. Now, we fight with everything we have.”

The pro-abortion Emily’s List also emphasized that nominating Barrett to the Supreme Court “puts everything we care about at risk — health care coverage, abortion, and reproductive health care.”

“We have to fight back with everything we have,” the organization tweeted.

More than 25 million women could lose access to safe, legal abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/bxIZ7ICm9k — EMILY’s List (@emilyslist) September 28, 2020

Barrett “will turn back the clock on equality,” according to the National Organization for Women. (RELATED: ‘Woke Clan Of Anti-Catholic Left-Wing Radicals’: Trump Deputy Campaign Manager Compares Democratic Party To Ku Klux Klan)

“Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans want to steal another seat on the Supreme Court so that Amy Coney Barrett can help repeal Roe [v. Wade] and shred the Affordable Care Act – but not before she votes with a new, ultra-conservative majority to validate an election he intends to steal,” the organization said in a statement.

Liberal groups also emphasized that the Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled until after the 2020 presidential election.

“Let’s be perfectly clear,” NARAL tweeted. “The people should choose the next president, and the next president should choose a nominee for the Supreme Court. There should be no confirmation until after the inauguration.”

Let’s be perfectly clear: The people should choose the next president, and the next president should choose a nominee for the Supreme Court. There should be no confirmation until after the inauguration. Tell your Senators now: https://t.co/zf2G5M25d6 #WeDissent #OurCourt pic.twitter.com/Mq41PK4UH5 — NARAL (@NARAL) September 27, 2020

“The fact that President Trump has nominated anyone to fill Justice Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat in this moment of national crisis is a direct threat to our health and rights and a disgrace to our democracy,” Johnson tweeted.

The Women’s March echoed these sentiments, tweeting: “No confirmation until inauguration.”

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a sign of the GOP’s desperation. They’re losing this election and will risk it all to cheat their way to a win. We won’t let them. No confirmation until inauguration. Join us by pledging to march with us on 10/17: https://t.co/LvJ2p1ZJgi pic.twitter.com/6wTrqajnfV — Women’s March – Text WOMENSWAVE to 44310 (@womensmarch) September 28, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.