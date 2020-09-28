‘I Honestly Teared Up’: Man Reportedly Finds 9-Carat Diamond In Crater Of Diamonds State Parks

An Arkansas man made the discovery of a lifetime after visiting the state’s Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County and reportedly finding a huge diamond.

“Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag,” Kevin Kinard from Maumelle, Arkansas, shared in a press release from the park about his discovery on Labor Day of a 9.07 carat diamond, per CNN in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: NFL Player Gets Insane Chain With 600 Diamonds)

An Arkansas man has found a 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park https://t.co/pnVv9BCb3W pic.twitter.com/XgUEKg8iKF — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2020

Kinard, 33, who said he’s been a regular visitor of the park since a second-grade field trip, shared that he just thought it might be “glass.” when he spotted the gem. (RELATED: Woman Swallows Diamond Engagement Ring While Asleep)

“It kind of looked interesting and shiny,” the bank manager explained. “I just thought it might’ve been glass.”

“I honestly teared up when they told me,” Kinard explained after having the marble-sized rock examined at the park. “I was in complete shock.”

Kevin continued, “It weighs 9.07, and I found it on 9/7. I thought that was so unique.”

According to the report:

More than 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the park since the first ones were discovered in 1906.

Some of the largest findings to date comes from park visitor Bobbie Oskarson of Longmont, Colorado, who in 2015 discovered an icicle-shaped 8.52 carat diamond while digging around the Pig Pen, a 37-acre search area. And in April 2015, Susie Clark, from Evening Shade, Arkansas, found a 3.69-carat white, teardrop-shaped diamond in a plowed field in the park.

Congratulations!