‘We Haven’t Even Officially Ended Anything’: Max Ehrich Reportedly Speaks Out About Reported Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich reportedly broke his silence and said he and Demi Lovato “haven’t officially ended anything” following reports that their brief engagement was over.

“To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone…,” the 29-year-old actor shared on his Instagram Story about the rumored split with the 28-year-old pop singer in a since-deleted note. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“We haven’t even officially ended anything to each other, literally,” he added. “I’m here in real time with y’all.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

The “Young and the Restless” star continued, “I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

Ehrich then reportedly appealed directly to the “Sober” hitmaker when he wrote, “If you’re reading this…. I love you always…unconditionally… no matter what.”

Max also reportedly pleaded for Lovato to forgive him in a post on Facebook that read, “Forgive me and come back to me please.”

The comments followed earlier ones in which he wrote that he “found out about the ending of the engagement” through social media, per E! News.

“Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

A source close to the pop singer shared with the outlet that, “Demi did tell him beforehand, adding that Ehrich was “just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step.”

It comes following reports the engagement was off after Demi announced in July that they were engaged, per the “Today” show. They reportedly dated for six months.

The pop singer previously opened up about her relationship during a recent interview on “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1.

“We started dating,” Lovato shared. “We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Um, cause I love you.'”