Melania Shares Behind-The-Scenes Shots From Candlelight Ceremony From Gold Star Families Event

Melania Trump shared behind-the-scenes photos from a candlelight ceremony that was held at the White House for Gold Star Families.

“Last night we recognized our #GoldStarFamilies with a moving candlelight ceremony to remember those taken from us too soon,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram Monday, along with several shots taken from the special event.

“Thank you to our #GoldStarFamilies [and] #GoldStarMothers as we gathered to honor the memory of your loved ones for their sacrifice [and] bravery,” she added. (RELATED: New Bronze Statue Depicting Melania Unveiled In Slovenia After Original Wooden One Was Burned)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

“Today and every day, we honor the memory of every lost Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine [and] Coast Guardsman and we humbly grieve with their families who persevere with remarkable courage, strength [and] grace,” a tweet from the White House ahead of the evening’s ceremony read. It included a link to a “Proclamation on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Today and every day, we honor the memory of every lost Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine & Coast Guardsman and we humbly grieve with their families who persevere with remarkable courage, strength & grace. Proclamation on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day: https://t.co/WrqgZrxtey — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 27, 2020

“The brave men and women of our Armed Forces represent the very best of our great Nation, matched only by the families who walk beside them in their service,” the proclamation from Trump read, in part. “It is our sacred duty to recognize the unending and immeasurable sacrifices our military families make in support of their loved ones and for our country, and we are cognizant of the fortitude they show enduring the anguish of knowing that their hero may never return home.”

The entire proclamation can be read here.