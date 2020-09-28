Michigan Man Fatally Shot After Line-Cutting Argument At Haunted House, Police Say

A man was fatally shot outside of a Michigan haunted house when two men could not peacefully resolve who cut in line, police say.

Investigators are searching for a suspect who killed a 29-year-old man in a parking lot near the haunted house, the Associated Press reported. Police say that the victim was shot in the side, neck and chest.

“The victim and his girlfriend had been waiting in line to enter Erebus Haunted House when a male subject in line ahead of them would not move,” the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

“The victim and the suspect exchanged words as the suspect thought the victim had cut in line ahead of him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Police seek help finding suspect in homicide outside Michigan haunted house https://t.co/lw6c1RiNi5 — MLive (@MLive) September 27, 2020

“We had ample security out here,” Ed Terebus, co-owner of Erebus told a local FOX affiliate. “We had cameras, crowd control and obviously heard the shots. Not knowing what was happening, we brought people in the building. Police were here within 2 minutes.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Bans Halloween Parties, Trick-Or-Treating Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

“Communication is what it’s all about, it’s not worth it. If someone cuts in front of you in line, let us know and we’ll handle it and call the police. The Sheriff’s Office has been great and they came down immediately,” he added.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY – Please Share Early this morning, a homicide occurred in the City of Pontiac and Pontiac… Posted by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, September 27, 2020

There is no new information at this time the, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department told the Caller.