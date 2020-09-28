Mississippi Authorities Debunk Letter Claiming End To State’s Mask Mandate

Mississippi officials said Sunday that a letter making rounds on social media saying Republican Gov. Tate Reeves ended the state’s mask mandate is fake.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said on Facebook that the governor’s mask mandate, unless extended, will expire on Wednesday Sept. 30 at 5 pm, the Associated Press reported. Reeves has already extended the mandate a few times since it took effect on Aug. 4. (RELATED: Joe Biden Stops Short Of Supporting National Mask Mandate, Says He Will Enforce Masks On ‘Federal Property’)

“A ‘letter’ claiming to be from the governor’s office is circulating on social media,” a statement posted to Facebook read. “The letter is a FAKE. Stay up to date with the latest executive orders posted on the Secretary of State’s website. And any major changes will be addressed in a press conference and an updated executive order.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed the letter is not an official order and should not be taken as such.

“The beginning of October 2020 the statewide mask requirements will be abolished,” the fake letter reads. “Meaning that it will be no longer required to wear them in the state of Mississippi.”

“All business are hereby ordered to take down all facemasks must be worn on or in they establishments,” it continues. “This Executive Order has been Signed and Sealed this 17th Day of September in the Year of 2020.”

Reeve’s spokeswoman Renae Eze said Monday that the letter is fake and residents should consult the state’s official sources for COVID-19 related information, per AP.

“As we have throughout the entire pandemic, our office has made it a priority to share accurate, up-to-date information through our televised press briefings and official executive orders so Mississippians can be well-informed and included in the process,” Eze said.

The Mississippi Department of Health has recorded 97,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases 2,921 deaths, as of Sept. 27.