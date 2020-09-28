Week 3 Of NFL Sees 11% Decrease In Ratings Compared To Last Season

Early ratings for week three of the NFL remained steady with last week, but saw an 11% decrease compared to 2019’s week three.

NBC’s primetime from Sunday received a 3.5 rating with 12.5 million viewers, according to early viewership reported by Deadline. Last year’s week three ratings showed a 4.8 rating with 14.92 million viewers, the outlet previously reported.

The fast numbers for this week’s Sunday Night Football, which featured a game between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, was right in line with last week’s fast numbers.

The Packers took down the Saints 37-30, leaving the Saints with a 1-2 record and the Packers with a 3-0 record so far. (RELATED: Ratings Drop 16 Percent From Last Season For Opening NFL Game)

Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers to 37-30 win vs. Saints @brgridiron 21/32

283 passing yards

3 TDS

0 INT Green Bay is 3-0 pic.twitter.com/rJDsWkBgWo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

The final game of the NBA playoffs also took place Sunday night. The Miami Heat took down the Celtics 125-113 to move forward and play the Los Angeles Lakers.

I’m not surprised that the NFL ratings aren’t doing that well. I’d like to seem them do better because I love watching football, but a lot of people are not happy with the intersection of sports and politics that has resurfaced in 2020.

Most people just want to watch football and not think about anything else. However, it’s 2020 and you can’t turn on a professional sports game without some kind of talk about what is going on in our political world.