REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set To Film Reality Show With Netflix

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly decided to film a reality show with Netflix.

While it was thought that Markle and Prince Harry would be producing documentaries after signing a deal with Netflix, sources told The Sun that Markle wants people to be able to “see the real her” in a report published Monday.

A rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied reports that they are to appear in a new reality show as part of their deal with Netflix.https://t.co/74aAzG4Rg2 — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) September 28, 2020

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously wants their pound of flesh,” one source told The Sun.

“But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her,” another source told the outlet. (RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Signed A Multi-Year Deal With Netflix)

Meanwhile, a representative for the couple has denied the reports of a reality show.

“The duke and duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” a representative told Huffington Post.

Either way, a reality show just isn’t a good look for them at this time. Markle and Prince Harry just quit their jobs as royals and have complained about the lack of privacy they have faced. Now they maybe want to film a “fly-on-the-wall” style reality show? It’s just too much.

They should probably wait a few years before they cash out like that.